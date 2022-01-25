CAN 2021: Senegal in quarters

For this knockout match, the Senegal team dominates Cape Verde 2-0 and qualifies for the rest of the competition.

Sadio Mané (63') and Bamba Dieng (90+2') are the two Senegalese scorers of the match against the Blue Sharks. The foals of Aliou Cissé struggled to open the score in front of Cape Verde hit by two red cards (22' and 57').

The Lions of Teranga, qualified for the quarterfinals, know their opponent at the end of the Mali-Equatorial Guinea match, whose eighth final is played tomorrow Wednesday at 8 p.m.