CAN 2021: CAF President suspends Olembé Stadium

After the stampede that left 8 dead yesterday, the president of CAF, strikes the point on the table. Patrice Motsepe, relocates the next match scheduled at the Olembe stadium for the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

The boss of the African football conference holds Cameroon responsible for this incident. "No CAF match in Olembé, until the security conditions are guaranteed. Security is not the responsibility of CAF, but of the Local Committee," said the CAF president today at a press conference.

"One of the doors was closed. Which should not have been. Who closed that door? And why? " claims Patrice Motsepe to the Cameroonian authorities.

The president of CAF indicates that a minute of silence will be observed during all the next matches of the CAN.