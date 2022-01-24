CAN 2021: Gambia manages to beat Guinea and goes to the quarters

The Gambia players hold the Guineans (1-0) in check tonight at the Kouékong Stadium and qualify for the rest of the competition.

For its first final phase of the African Cup of Nations Gambia went all out. Musa Barrow (70') validates his team's ticket for the quarter-finals.

Guinea, deprived of its executives Issiaga Sylla and Naby Keita could not the best of itself and takes the door of the competition. For its next match, Gambia will face the winner of the match between Cameroon and Comoros which takes place at 8pm.