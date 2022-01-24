Cameroon-Comoros: Ali Ahamada will not be in the goals

The new CAF Covid protocol provides for a period of five days of confinement before reintegrating a player who has tested positive for Covid-19 at this CAN 2021.

Although tested negative for coronavirus this morning, the Comorian goalkeeper will not be allowed to go to the stadium to face the Indomitable Lions tonight in Yaoundé.

The Comorian team has also requested a derogation on Monday and is waiting for a response from CAF. The Comoros, with Kortrijk player Faiz Selemani, qualified for the first time in their history for the African Cup, do not yet have a goalkeeper available for the 8th final against Cameroon.