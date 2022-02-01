CAN 2021: Against Senegal, "we are not going to change our identity" Kamou Malo

In a pre-match press conference on February 1, coach Kamou Malo said his foals will not change the way they play against Senegal for this semi-final match of the CAN 2021.

The Stallions meet the Lions of Teranga tomorrow, February 2 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé. For the coach of the Burkina Faso team, the goal is to win the trophy of this 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations. "At this level of competition, we no longer have to set limits. Don't worry, we're in the same goal. It's about winning this trophy," explained Kamou Malo.

Asked about the strategy to put in place for this meeting, the coach of the Etalons says he does not want to change anything: "We are not going to change our identity because we have to face Senegal. We already knew that Senegal is a big armada. It is one of the best football countries in Africa. When you play against such a team, the main thing is to be yourself. We will keep our game identity," said the coach of Burkina Faso.