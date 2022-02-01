CAN 2021-Aliou Cissé: against Burkina Faso, "it will be a difficult match"

Senegal continues its quest for its first continental trophy tomorrow Wednesday against Burkina Faso for a place in the final of the CAN 2021.

The Burkina Faso-Senegal meeting promises to be electric! Although aliou Cissé's foals seem to be favourites against the Stallions, the Senegalese coach is wary of his next opponent.

"Burkina Faso is a very good team that we know. This is a very promising team that is doing good things. And, if they are here today, it is because this generation is progressing. The four teams that remain in this AFCON have fought hard to be there. It will be a difficult match but we are ready," said Aliou Cissé on Tuesday in a pre-match press conference.