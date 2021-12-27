Augustin Senghor "Infantino never pressured CAF leaders to postpone the AFCON"

The Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football is commenting on the pressure from FIFA and European clubs to postpone the AFCON on Cameroonian soil.

"Infantino has never pressured CAF leaders to postpone the AFCON." It is in these terms that the Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Augustin Senghor defends the President of FIFA over the allegations of postponement or cancellation of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon.

During a Senegalese radio program, broadcast yesterday, December 26, the vice-president of CAF denies any involvement of the football body. "I worked with all the decision-makers at FIFA in Doha for almost a week. There is not a single one among them, from the President to the Secretary General, and all the other members of FIFA, who have come to tell me that we should postpone the CAN." he revealed.

Moreover, he maintains that "the association of European clubs has never sent an official letter to CAF. She turned to FIFA to express her concerns about the pandemic and the appearance of the Omicron variant that made her afraid for their players.».