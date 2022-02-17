EU-AU Summit: Cameroon represented by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh

The Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic will represent the Head of State at the European Union-African Union Summit to be held from 17 to 18 February in Brussels, Belgium.

For this sixth summit, 80 Heads of State and Government are taking part. For this first day, the African Union has made the lifting of patents on Covid vaccines one of its priorities to be able to produce doses on the continent.

The EU-AU summit currently taking place in Brussels could be an opportunity to find a compromise. Because so far, Europeans have taken refuge behind already existing but not applied mechanisms of economic cooperation.

In addition, the Cameroonian think tank "The Okwelians" is advocating for a readjustment of economic cooperation between Africa and Europe. According to the think tank, Cameroon would benefit from starting a process of readjustment of the economic ties that bind it to the European Union. And this with a focus on aligning these new cooperation objectives with cameroon's National Development Strategy 2020-2030 (Snd-30).