Lions in clubs: Aboubakar scorer against Al Batin



The golden shoe of the Africa Cup of Nations found the way to the nets this afternoon in club as part of the 21st day of the Saudi D1.

This Thursday, the member of Al-Nassr led his club the victory (4-3) over Al Batin by scoring the 1st goal of the match in the 4th minute of play. The captain of the Indomitable Lions scored his seventh goal. On February 21, Aboubakar and his teammates will receive the Al-Hilal club.

After his exploits at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, two European clubs would be interested in the Cameroonian player. These are West Ham and Leicester City.