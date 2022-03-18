Senate: Marcel Niat Njifenji re-elected President

On 18th March the members of the Senate re-elected Marcel Niat Njifenji as President of the upper house of parliament.

The only candidate in the election, Marcel Niat Njifenji is unsurprisingly maintained at the head of the Senate. With 84 votes out of 87 voters and three invalid ballots, the former director of AES-Sonel remains at the perch of the second personality of the Republic. At the age of 88, begins his ninth term in the Senate since his election on June 12, 2013.

The constitutional revision of 18 January 1996 provided for the creation of a Senate and a Constitutional Council. After more than fifteen years, the Senate was the first of these two institutions to come into being. The first senatorial election took place on 14 April 2013 by indirect universal suffrage.

This chamber of parliament has 100 seats, with 10 seats for each of the 10 regions. In each region, 7 senators are elected by indirect suffrage by a college made up of the local elected representatives of the region: municipal councillors and regional councillors.

