Repression: Maurice Kamto condemns steve Fah's attack

Through a statement published on his Facebook page on March 24, the president of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon, Maurice Kamto condemned the attack on web influencer Steve Fah by the BAS in Belgium.

"I strongly condemn, once again, such violence against a peaceful citizen, and address to Mr. Fah, on behalf of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) and in my own right, our message of compassion and our wishes for a speedy recovery in case he was injured," the MRC boss wrote.

In the same vein, Maurice Kamto dissociates himself from this act of the Anti Sardinards Brigade (BAS). "Any perpetrator of an act of violence against a peaceful citizen, whether or not he is a member of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon, is unworthy of the National Resistance and cannot act on my behalf or that of our party, the MRC."

Considered a supporter of the Yaoundé regime, Steve Fah was violently assaulted in a meeting room by BAS activists. Floured and then beaten, this act of violence has outraged many since it took place last night in Belgium.

Through a statement from its television channel "Tara" published today, the media reports that Steve Fah has been medically treated. And is "now out of danger".

