Coach Stéphane Ndzana has unveiled the list of indomitable U17 Lionesses pre-summoned for the double confrontation against Zambia next April.

Cameroon will face Zambia in the third round of the Africa Zone qualifiers for the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup in India. For the preparation camp held from 23 to 30 March 2022, Stéphane Ndzana has preselected 25 players.

https://twitter.com/LionnesIndompt1/status/1506766549985771529?t=PE7B7mtMa4gT5GA9GWzP9w&s=19

