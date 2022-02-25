Repression: 101 MRC activists imprisoned across the country

A figure evoked by the third vice-president of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC), Me Emmanuel Simh during a press conference.

101. This is the number of CRM supporters currently imprisoned in the country's prisons. A figure denounced by the 3rd vice-president of the party, Me Emmanuel Simh. The executive of Maurice Kamto's party announced yesterday the return of the return of the political party in the media after several months of silence.

The opposition party is subject to a vast campaign of repression: systematically banned demonstrations, imprisonment of its main leaders, repression of marches and mass arrests of its activists.

During 2021, several members of the MRC were released by the courts of the cities of Yaoundé, Douala and Bafoussam. They were charged with "rebellion" and "attempted insurrection" for participating in the September 22, 2020 march.