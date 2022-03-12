Memve'ele: Maurice Kamto denounces acts of "xenophobia" against the Bamoun people

The president of the MRC, Maurice Kamto, in a statement published on March 12 condemns the acts of "xenophobia" committed against members of the Bamoun community of Memve'ele in the south of the country.

The natives of Memve'ele point an accusing finger at the Bamoun community, made up of fishermen after the death of a local national found on March 6 in the waters of the dam. Bamoun fishermen will be victims of vandalism, death threats and then expelled from Memve'ele.

In view of this situation, Maurice Kamto "shows to the fishermen from Noun victims of this xenophobia in Memvelé all his sympathy and compassion most sincere," reads the statement published via his Facebook account.

In the same vein, the politician "expresses his appreciation and encouragement for the initiatives already taken on the ground to provide assistance to the people concerned, in particular by the Town Hall of the city of Foumban and urges the government to also take measures in this direction".

In addition, the head of the MRC invites the competent administrative and judicial authorities to shed light on this case. And to ensure the return to Memvelé of fishermen from the Bamoun community.