MMA: Francis Ngannou will be away for about nine months

Francis Ngannou, UFC heavyweight champion, will undergo knee surgery on March 18.

Break on the octagon for the Cameroonian Francis Ngannou. Injured in a knee during his preparation for the fight against Cyril Gane, the UFC heavyweight champion will have to undergo surgery. According to the confidences made by his manager Marquel Martin on ESPN, the athlete will be absent between nine and ten months from the cages of MMA.

Currently on vacation to celebrate his title in his native land, the Cameroonian will have to return to the United States where his intervention will take place. According to concordant sources, he will be taken care of in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgery pundit who works with the NFL teams of the Dodgers and Rams.

Despite a tear in the internal lateral ligament and an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament", "The Predator" tore off his belt against Frenchman Cyril Gane after five rounds on January 22. At just 35 years old, Francis Ngannou has to his credit 17 victories out of 20 fights. And says he's ready to "hit people to live" for as long as he can.