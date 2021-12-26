Justice: MRC prisoners write to Maurice Kamto

In this correspondence containing their wishes to the president of the CRM, they de-galvanize the Yaoundé regime. Read here, the full message:

Your Excellency the National President,

President-elect

Since September 2020, we have been sequestered for our opinions. Our kidnapping is maintained with the criminal complicity of justice and magistrates. Thus, we are Political Hostages of the BIYA regime.

In this individual and collective trial, under your leadership, the party has always been present, at every step, at every moment, even when you yourself were sequestered. Under your personal leadership and under that of the Chairman of the Executive Board that you are, while the dictatorial regime had made every effort to paralyze any capacity for action of the party (blockages of bank accounts and electronic wallets Orange Money and Mobile Money), you knew, with mastery, to implement, through the Logistics Team led by the President of the women of the party, Mispa AWASUM, the "SOLIDARITY" pillar of our manifesto.

Always under your high patronage, brilliantly and with a proven art, as well as strategy, tactics and combat, the Collective "Sylvain SOUOP" has been able to expose the small criminal hands of magistrates and their auxiliaries within the justice system. The Collective has, in fact, under the leadership of its boss, the "brawler" Master Hippolyte MELI TIAKOUANG, revealed to the whole world that Cameroon has no independent justice. The enlightened and very reassuring presence of our excellent lawyers is one of the pillars of our exceptional morale.

In more than a year of captivity, the Political Hostages of September 22, 2020 have never eaten the indigestible prison ration; all their medical care, even the heaviest, was regularly paid for by the Party. Through the "Pink School Bag 2021" operation, they all received financial support for the start of the school year for their children. But before, shortly after the arbitrary arrests of September 22, 2020, several of them had benefited from a financial boost from the party for the start of the school year for their children.

In addition to all this, the Party has regularly provided support of all kinds to the families of the Political Hostages.

For all these exceptional and unique efforts in the political struggle of contemporary Cameroon, and probably of current Black Africa, we, the Political Hostages of the BIYA regime would like to tell you, the Directory, activists, sympathizers and other citizens recognizing themselves in the struggle for Change… Thank you!

Thank you for your concern!

Thank you for allowing the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) to give an extraordinary lesson in solidarity in the ordeal of state political persecution to the Cameroonian people, Africa and the world.

Your Excellency the National President, President-Elect, through your actions, works and multifaceted support, you have allowed us to keep our dignity as women and men, despite the will of the State to humiliate us.

For all these reasons, we, the Political Hostages of the BIYA regime are proud to trust you and to be "soldiers" of the CRM and representatives of the People committed unreservedly in the struggle for Change and Liberation of Cameroon.

Receive, Your Excellency the National President, President-Elect, our best wishes on the occasion of the end of the year holidays.

In anticipation, we express for you, for your courageous wife, for your family, for the Directory, its members and their respective families, for activists and sympathizers, for the People of Change, for Cameroonians, the wish that the year 2022 be a year of health, success, individual and collective happiness.

For our country, may this new year be that of republican lucidity, of the end of the useless civil war underway in the English-speaking regions, of the political, institutional and social reforms necessary to escape the terrible destiny that already seems to be that of the Cameroonian people if nothing is done urgently, that of unity and the construction of national feeling, in rejection of the ambient tribalism artificially maintained and which does not bode well for our people.

May this new year finally wash the hearts of our hateful torturers of the SED and the various police and gendarmerie services, extremist militant magistrates of the CPDM who refused to say the law, out of pure malice, and remind them that we are not their enemies, but simple compatriots who, sensitive to the injustices and decrepitude of our country orchestrated by a power overwhelmed by the situation, we decided to fight peacefully to restore to Cameroonians their dignity, their rank in Africa and in the world.

The Political Hostages of the BIYA regime, December 25, 2021.