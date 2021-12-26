France 24 wants to destabilize Cameroon?

The Cameroonian government accuses the French television channel France 24 of broadcasting erroneous information in order to "create a psychosis among the populations, and try to provoke a generalized popular uprising"?

In a report broadcast on the television channel Internationale France 24 on December 23, 2021, it is reported that at the end of 2021, the costs of basic necessities would have reached such high levels in Cameroon. And that many families would now find it difficult to feed themselves properly.

In the same vein, this report announces that, if this state of affairs persists, the social situation could lead in the short term to a large-scale uprising, threatening both the stability of institutions and social peace in Cameroon.

The government's strong reaction to the France 24 report

The Cameroonian Minister of Communication was quick to react. "The government of the Republic denounces with the greatest firmness, these fanciful allegations, devoid of any veracity and which do not reflect in any way the socio-economic reality of our country at the present time," said René Emmanuel Sadi. The government spokesman explains: "It should be noted that on the eve of the end of the year, not only do the markets continue to be supplied with food to meet the consumption needs of the populations, but inflation remains contained in perfectly controlled proportions, compared in any case, to the rates generally observed around the world".

René Emmanuel Sadi wonders about the purpose of this France 24 report which "extrapolates on the social consequences to come, in case this situation, itself fabricated, were to continue". The Cameroonian minister decides: "It can therefore only be, without a doubt, an attempt to instrumentalize bad aloi, orchestrated in order to create a psychosis among the populations, and try to provoke a generalized popular uprising," he said.

Jordan Z.