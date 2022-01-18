Demands: Bibou Nissack's wife launches a campaign for her husband's release

In an open letter published on 17 January, Bibou Nissack's wife describes the conditions for the arbitrary conviction of her spouse.

"Movement free Bibou Nissack! This is the slogan of the campaign launched yesterday by the wife of Olivier Bibou Nissack, spokesperson for Maurice Kamto. A platform dedicated to the support of her husband, sentenced to 7 years in prison. A verdict rendered on December 27, 2021 by the Yaoundé Military Court for "revolution, rebellion and gathering".

According to Dame Bibou Nissack, this campaign aims to do the same for any other person detained in circumstances similar to those of her husband.

"this campaign (…) In fact, the same applies to all those who today find themselves arbitrarily removed from their families and loved ones. And thus prisoners of conscience imprisoned for their political commitment or for having freely expressed opinions deemed dissenting," she wrote in the letter.