CAN 2021: fan zones and animation away from the stadiums

Cameroon is a big country, but only five cities share the fifty-two matches of the Africa Cup of Nations. These are, Yaoundé with two sites – Ahmadou Ahidjo and Olembé, Douala – Japoma, Garoua – Roumdé Adjia, Limbé – Omnisports, Bafoussam – Kouékong. The other cities of the country must therefore follow the CAN 2021 through their screen.

These are spaces set up in large cities, the capitals of arrondissements and departments that aim to welcome the supporters of the teams participating in the competition. A fanzone offers visitors the opportunity to find a comfortable seat and follow the match on a gigantic screen in a friendly and secure atmosphere. The promoters of these spaces have planned stands to allow each country to exhibit its know-how through art objects and various other products.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDetg4jmTvk

In a village of the CAN, it is a question of following the match by enjoying either a drink or a dish or both. The half-time periods are animated by the invited artists for the occasion. "I can watch the game with my family at home but I prefer a place with a strong atmosphere like this," says a father met on the scene.

CAN 2021 – Testimonials

And a lady not far from there adds that "what attracts me here are the cries of the supporters and the whistles of the vuvuzelas. I like this atmosphere that helps me to forget my problems momentarily." It should be noted that the villages of the CAN are experiencing a remarkable attendance due to the reluctance of many supporters to go to the stadiums. Some observers point out that Cameroonians have strong fears of the vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic, a vaccine that is mandatory to have access to stadiums.

The fanzones open to the public 2 to 3 hours before the start of each match. These sites are secured by military and police forces who identify each visitor before they enter. All bags are systematically checked before being handed over to their owners. Admission to a fanzone is free and free.