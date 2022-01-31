Bafoussam: two prisoners of conscience released

They were released yesterday Sunday, after their incarceration on September 30, 2020, as part of the peaceful marches.

Massimo Hortense and Kenmogne Jean Bosco are now free. They served 16 months in Bafoussam prison for attempted insurrection in co-action.

"A total of 101/124 (prisoners) arbitrarily detained and then illegally sentenced will continue to suffer illegitimate repression in prisons for not agreeing," said lawyer Hippolyte Meli.

On 21 January, four members of the Stand Up For Cameroon movement were released by the Douala military court. Their arrest was held on September 18, 2020 at the end of a meeting.