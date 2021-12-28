Longevity: Cabral Libii tackles Paul Biya severely

"The longevity of a man in power can become a factor of serious slowdown." In an article published on social networks, the president of the Pcrn is worried about the consequences of the long reign of President Paul Biya in power.

Below is his entire tribune:

Until 2022 let's talk about old age.

Longevity-old age, even extreme or extraordinary, is indisputably for a human a divine Grace.

Yes, growing old is a Grace.

And an old person is an opportunity for any human community that knows how to take care of him.

The longevity of a man in power, at the head of a state on the other hand, can in some cases become a factor of serious slowdown and even collapse when it is combined with longevity-old age.

It is rarely good outside monarchies that longevity in power coincides with the longevity of the man in power, especially when the constitution makes him the alpha and omega of political decision-making.

There is then a good chance that the governing order will become sclerotic from above and unable to renew itself. Even giving the false impression that he is devoid of talents and skills. Because he becomes captive of the small group that controls the "old" and sinks inexorably under evils such as favoritism and the suffocation of talents, corruption, frenzied predation, nepotism.

This ruling order, which is officially under the orders of a human naturally weakened by age, is actually a disordered order. Some of its members bluff with a false serenity, others let the dream of dauphinate flourish in their minds.

"… Let the people rise up to put an end to it."

Intoxicated by the sense of legitimate power that physical, generational, family or administrative proximity to the "old" provides, they illusorily believe that the wait-and-see consensus around the "old" will be transferred to them. In this perspective, they accumulate more and more money in the expectation of having the greatest purchasing power of consciences when the time comes, they fully exploit their positions of power to build the meritorious bluff around their personal profiles which gives rise to an interesting mercato of senior officials before the hour… and even opponents why not…

But in truth it is who will survive his competitors all as illegitimate as each other. Thus they are damaged "with an axe". Epervier is at the service of the one who has the favor of listening to the "old" at the time.

When this situation lasts, it is essential that the people stand up to put an end to it. It is a matter of a methodical collective burst of survival.

By Jordan Z.