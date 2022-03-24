    News

    Yaoundé: government bans meeting of carriers who want to go on strike

    Rachel M

    Members of trade unions in the transport sector were deprived of consultation yesterday 23 March on the instructions of the sub-prefect of the district of Yaoundé II.

    The carriers intend to respect a strike slogan on March 28, 2022. But before that, the unions are scheduled to hold a press conference yesterday Wednesday. Objective: to explain the main demands of this mood movement. However, it was banned by the police and gendarmerie on the instructions of the sub-prefect of the district of Yaoundé 2.

    After several negotiations, the prefect of Mfoundi arrived on the scene to allow the trade unionists to consult for a few minutes, but in the absence of journalists.

    From a well-established source, trade unionists in the transport sector through the "Dead Truck" operation want to protest against road harassment. They say no to multiple mixed controls; No to the road gendarmes; No to whimsical weighbridges.

