Yaoundé: government bans meeting of carriers who want to go on strike

Members of trade unions in the transport sector were deprived of consultation yesterday 23 March on the instructions of the sub-prefect of the district of Yaoundé II.

The carriers intend to respect a strike slogan on March 28, 2022. But before that, the unions are scheduled to hold a press conference yesterday Wednesday. Objective: to explain the main demands of this mood movement. However, it was banned by the police and gendarmerie on the instructions of the sub-prefect of the district of Yaoundé 2.

After several negotiations, the prefect of Mfoundi arrived on the scene to allow the trade unionists to consult for a few minutes, but in the absence of journalists.

From a well-established source, trade unionists in the transport sector through the "Dead Truck" operation want to protest against road harassment. They say no to multiple mixed controls; No to the road gendarmes; No to whimsical weighbridges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

