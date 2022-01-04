Yaoundé: arrest of a police officer at the head of a network of car thefts

Yesterday, January 3, security elements arrested him and two of his accomplices in Yaoundé.

Meni Eyenga Marianne Nadège, GPP, in service at the regional group of public roads is at the head of a network of car thefts. His arrest took place yesterday, January 3 in the Mango district of Yaoundé. She was captured in the company of two accomplices in flagrante delicto of theft.



According to Nzui Manto, "An individual had his Toyota vehicle stolen while he was behind the wheel. The robbers entered his car and said, "Sir, please keep silent and raise your hands in the air." Subsequently, the driver of the vehicle will be taken to a hotel located in mballa 2. He will be tied up and his vehicle taken away. " says the whistleblower.

"A few hours later the police will be seized of the case. Immediately after investigations, will capture the bandits in the mango district trying to start the vehicle. " he concludes.