Yaoundé: a fire kills several people in a nightclub

An explosion took place on the night of Sunday, January 23 in the nightclub called the Livs in the Bastos district of Yaoundé.

It was around 3 a.m. that the tragedy occurred. According to a source, the incident started from a short circuit in the ceiling of the discotheque. The fire engulfed the premises including its occupants. With only one emergency exit, emptying the premises proved difficult.

The death toll has not yet been established by the authorities present at the address of the incident this morning. According to some indiscretions, we are talking about more than a dozen deaths by burn among which Colonel Biloa, on duty at Nsimalen airport. And several wounded were taken to nearby medical facilities.