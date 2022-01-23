CAN 2021: a fielder in the Comorian goals

For the 8th of the CAN 2021, the Comoros team is deprived of its two goalkeepers with Covid-19. They will have to choose a fielder as their goalkeeper for the match against Cameroon.

The Comorian selection has its back to the wall. The match that Amir Abdou's men will play against the Indomitable Lions will be played without its starting goalkeepers tomorrow at the Olembé stadium.

"We don't have a goalkeeper available because of Covid for the match against Cameroon. We will decide which fielder will be our goalkeeper for this match," the Comoros coach told BeIn Sports.