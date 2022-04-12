Wood: 2.4 million m3 produced in 2021

Cameroon has recorded a decline in its wood production since 2018, which was estimated at 3 million m3.

This decline is one of the consequences of the security crisis that has been raging in the North-West and South-West regions since 2016. To address this, the Cameroonian government recently decided to support forestry companies operating in the two English-speaking regions. To this end, nearly 300,000 ha of forests have been granted to these companies.

However, the Centre for Environment and Development (CED) notes that exports of logs (raw wood) remained significant in 2019. They were 554,520 m3 against 828,000 m3 in 2018.

According to the Ministry of Forests and Wildlife (MINFOF), most of this volume is used for the export of primary processing products, which represents a total export value of US$933.7 million in 2018. Cameroonian exports are sold in all regions of the world, but mainly in China, Vietnam and Western Europe.

