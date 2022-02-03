West: towards the creation of a soybean production unit in the Ndé

The Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Gabriel Dodo Ndoke, presides this Thursday the signing of an agreement between the State of Cameroon and the company "La belle folie SA".

Good news for the western region. An agro-industrial complex will be set up in the department of Ndé. We will be talking about a soybean production unit.

According to Cameroon Tribune, this project aims to improve local production and reduce imports of agricultural products. And set up a model of smart agriculture.

With an estimated cost of 52 billion CFA francs, the program will be established in two parts. One based on soybean cultivation and the other on the revitalization of industrial production.

According to the company Soyobeans processing Industry of Cameroon (Soproicam), the import of soybeans costs 14 billion FCFA each year in Cameroon.