State Universities: How Fame Ndongo Is Trying to Avoid strike

In a press release dated March 22, 2022, the Minister of Higher Education (Minsup), Jaques Fame Ndongo informs of the measures taken to meet the demands of higher education teachers.

Following a strike notice filed by the National Union of Higher Education Teachers (Synes), the ministry of supervision reacted. Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo reveals to the university community the measures implemented in favor of their claims. These include the payment of the quarterly allowance for the modernization of university research, the academic debt of state universities and republican dialogue.

"Missions dispatched by the Minister of Finance are also made to all state universities for the meticulous collection of consecutive data on this educational debt (…) a precise communiqué concerning a precise and sincere timetable for the discharge of academic debt will be published within a reasonable time," the statement reads painfully.

With regard to the payment of the quarterly allocation for the modernisation of research, Minsup is making a new promise. "The schedule relating to the payment times of the said special allocation debt, on behalf of the first quarter of 2022 will be communicated, in the coming days by me (press release)", promises Fame Ndongo.

Recall that the Synes threatens to go on strike on June 2, 2022. The union is demanding before the end of May, a reasonable timetable for the discharge of all the academic debt of the state universities. Academics also denounce the government's contempt for their demands.

