Transport: the union denies the lifting of the strike slogan

The president of the Union of Road Carriers, Patrice Samen was invited this Wednesday morning on ABK Radio.

Scheduled for March 28, the carriers' strike was finally suspended. An announcement that denies the president of the Union of Road Carriers. "We have never lifted the slogan of strike. The person who is going to lift this is not even a carrier." reveals Patrice Samen this March 30 on the antennas of ABK Radio.

In their strike notice, the corporation demands from the government the end of road harassment, the increase of 50 FCFA on the price of transport by taxis, the end of clandestine transport among others. "Among our demands, the fight against illegal road transport is not negotiable, with their salaries of 20 or 30,000 francs, drivers are asphyxiated. We have said that we need mixed brigades in town halls; if all the town halls put themselves in this fight against clandestine transport, it will fade."

If these demands once again fall on deaf ears, the union threatens to go on strike. "All our demands date back 20-25 years, but the government is just doing the roublardise. The ball is in the government's court; if he does nothing, we will encumber May 1st or even before," says Patrice Samen.

