Logone Birni: more than 10,000 people returning from intercommunal violence

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) takes stock of returnees, three months after inter-communal conflicts in the Far North.

Since February 2022, more than 10,448 people have returned to their villages in Logone Birni, according to OCHA. "As of March 1, 2022, the RRM (Rapid Response Mechanism) has reported the return of 11,264 people, including 3,387 from Chad, to their village of origin, mainly in the department of Logone and Chari," reports the United Nations office.

These people were among the 70,000 souls internally displaced and to Chad in December 2021 fleeing intercommunal violence. According to OCHA, these return movements have particularly accelerated since mid-January. They are encouraged by a gradual improvement in safety in the places of origin.

https://twitter.com/OchaCameroon/status/1509079984136237056?t=F6l9H1GbDx0Me-xSajpacg&s=19

Food insecurity

After the destruction of their property by the fighting, returnees still face significant humanitarian needs. "Access to food and the lack of shelter and essential household items are pressing needs," the UN organization said.

The violence that erupted on December 5, 2021 in the extreme north of the country left at least 44 dead, according to OCHA. And a hundred wounded. In these clashes, 112 villages were victims of fires and looting of houses. Similarly, granaries and various socio-economic infrastructures were destroyed.

