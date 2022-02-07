Air transport: Cameroon ranked 41st on visa opening in Africa

Published in December 2021 by the African Development Bank Group, Cameroon gains three places (44th in 2016) on the opening of visas in Africa.

The country of Paul Biya is still very demanding in terms of visa for travelers from other countries of the continent. It ranks 41st in Africa in 2021 among countries that facilitate travel to their territory.

Benin, Gambia and Seychelles are the best performing countries in 2021. These three countries offered visa-free access to all African visitors in 2021.

The African Visa Openness Index (IOVA) measures the degree of openness of African countries to visitors from other countries on the continent.