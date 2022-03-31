The 5 MSF employees kidnapped in Fotokol are free

These employees of Chadian, Senegalese, Franco-Ivorian and Cameroonian origin were abducted by armed men on 24 February in Fotokol in the Far North region.

Five employees of the organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), by armed men, were released in Nigeria on Thursday, March 31, the NGO told AFP.

Without revealing the circumstances of their release, MSF informs that the former hostages have been "taken to safety". In an email to Agence France Presse, Stephen Cornish, MSF's director general, said he was happy to be reunited with their colleagues safe and sound.

In cold weather with the Cameroonian government in the South-West region, the humanitarian organization to be withdrawn suspended its activities following accusations of complicity with separatist fighters.

