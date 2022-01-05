Teaching: Paul Biya signs a decree creating 3 universities

Decree signed today by the Head of State. These universities will be established in the cities of Bertoua, Ebolowa and Garoua. It is a gift from His Excellency for higher education.

Three cities will have state universities. These are the cities of Bertoua in the East, Ebolowa in the South and Garoua in the Far North. These are the capitals of the regions that until now did not have institutions of the public university cycle. For Paul Biya, it is a question of resolving an appearance of injustice.

This will enable the inhabitants of these regions to function autonomously, at least in terms of schooling. Many of his students, among the brightest, had to go into exile outside the region to continue their education. This meant that after their training, the temptation to settle in their host region was very high.

By making this decision, well-trained students could stay in their area and fill positions that often have difficulty being filled.

On 5 January, the President of the Republic signed a decree establishing these universities.

In his end-of-year speech to the nation on December 31, Paul Biya spoke of the establishment of these institutions of higher education. The ten regions of the country are now rewarded with state universities. This brings the total number of public universities to 11.