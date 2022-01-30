Higher education: the opening dates of the new universities are known

The Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo informs that the universities of Ebolowa and Bertoua opened in October 2022 and Garoua in 2023.

The three universities recently created by the President of the Republic will be operational at the start of the 2022 academic year. According to the Minister of Higher Education, the University of Ebolowa (South) will open its doors in October-December 2022 with a faculty of medicine and biomedical sciences. In Bertoua (East), there will be talk of a higher institute of wood, water, environment and agriculture that will start at the same time.

As for the University of Garoua (North), "the annexes are working but there is not for the moment an institution that will start next October. On the other hand, from the beginning of october 2023-2024, all the other establishments created by the Head of State will function, "reassured Minesup on January 26 during the first Cabinet Council of the year chaired by the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute.