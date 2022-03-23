Cholera: 682 new cases reported in Limbe in 11 days

Hospitals in the southwestern city of Limbe are reportedly overwhelmed following the confirmation of these new cholera cases.

According to Mimi Mefo Info, the Limbe Health District recorded 682 new cases of cholera with 14 deaths in the period from 11 to 22 March. Faced with this new wave of epidemic, "some patients have received treatment on the floor of the hospital services, while others are in the verandas of the hospital because already saturated," reports MMI.

According to the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, 76 new cases were reported in this English-speaking region from 11 to 17 March. Since the resurgence of cholera in the country, the South-West region has been the most affected by the epidemic.

The ongoing vaccination campaign in this part of the country has already vaccinated 187,831 people, or 84.3% of the target population. But this new wave comes to question its effectiveness.

