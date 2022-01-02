Tax: entry into force of the 0.2% tax on mobile transfers

The telecommunications operator Orange Cameroon informs its subscribers of the effectiveness of the tax on1 January.

Since January1, 2022, a tax of 0.2% is applied to sending and withdrawing money. To this end, Orange Cameroon announced the news yesterday to its subscribers. "Dear customers in application of the finance law on January 1, 2022, a tax of 0.2% is applicable to the amounts of sending and withdrawing money," informs the telecommunications operator.

Since its announcement in the 2022 finance law, this new tax has been disputed. According to the Cameroonian Association for the Defense of Taxpayers' Rights, this tax constitutes double taxation. However, the Directorate-General for Taxation has made an update on its Facebook account.

"The tax on money transfers is "A reform long matured" In view of the time taken to adopt the tax on money transfers in Cameroon, despite the imperative of mobilizing own budgetary resources for the financing of projects to contribute to the increase of the well-being of all, it is to be congratulated the Government which has always been concerned to protect its citizens against all circumstances likely to increase the cost of living of households, or the tax burdens of companies…", one can read.

The tax applies not only to Mobile Money services. But also any other traceable monetary transaction. However, it excludes bank transfers. And transfers for the settlement of taxes and other taxes. It is up to the companies to collect it and to pay it monthly to the Treasury, no later than the 15th of the following month.