CAN 2021: CAF allows 80% of spectators in stadiums

The stadiums of the 33rd edition of the CAN on Cameroonian soil will not be full. Indeed, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) limits the gauge to 80%. A measure taken by CAF and the Cameroonian government to limit the spread of COvid-19, in particular the Omicron variant.

In addition, the health protocol issued by the continental football body requires the complete vaccination of fans. As well as the presentation of a negative test (PCR or antigenic) for the coronavirus; to have the right of access to the different stadiums. In addition, the prices of the ticket office are known. They vary from 3,000 F to 20,000 F CFA.

