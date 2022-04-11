Customs supervision: SGS inaugurates its 4th container scanner

The SGS Cameroon group proceeds this Monday, April 11, 2022 to the inauguration of the 4th container scanner dedicated to export in the presence of the Cameroonian authorities.

At a cost of 450 million FCFA, this 4th Export scanner is supplied, installed and operated by SGS. It is the result of a sealed partnership between the company and the State of Cameroon. It aims at securing and non-intrusive inspection of goods exported and imported from Cameroon. And this, in support of customs operations.

SGS Scanning Cameroon, created in 2016, scans containers upon disembarkation and before embarkation of goods in ports and airports, as well as in hinterland thanks to its mobile scanner solution.

Since the start of operations in 2016, a total of 833,545 containers have been scanned (666,918 for imports and 290,807 for export). And nearly 368 customs officers have been trained in image analysis.

