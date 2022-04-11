Distinction: Djaïli Amadou Amal crowned "Author of the Year 2021" in France

On April 7, Livre Hebdo presented this prize to cameroonian writer Djaïli Amadou Amal for her novel Les Impatientes, winner of the 2020 Goncourt High School Students' Prize.

This is a new reward for Djaïli Amadou Amal. The writer is crowned "Author of the Year 2021 in France" at the 3rd ceremony of the Trophées de l'édition organized by Livres Hebdo. "I am particularly moved, proud to have this award. Literature saved my life. It is thanks to literature that I am here today," said the laureate on the stage of the Théâtre de l'Odéon in Paris.

The novelist presents herself as "the voice of those women who have no voice," referring to the victims of early and forced marriages that she herself has suffered in the past. In Les Impatientes, Djaïli Amadou Amal addresses the painful theme of forced marriage. A book of revolt and struggle that confronts the question without taboos.

During this ceremony, 15 prizes were distributed. They reward the efforts and genius of the laureates who have been able to "renew" themselves and adapt to the difficult times for the world of publishing.

