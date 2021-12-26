South: gendarmes torture a citizen in Djoum

The events, of a rare violence, took place under the gaze of the commander of the territorial brigade of Djoum (South).

The international NGO, Mandela Center International, was informed, as a matter of urgency, of serious acts of torture inflicted on a Cameroonian citizen, in the early hours of the night of the nativity of December 25, 2021, by elements of the territorial brigade of Djoum, in the department of Dja and Lobo, in the south of the country.

The facts…

According to facts documented by Mandela Center International, which urgently dispatched a mission to the field, the victim Richard Patrick Lima Eone, an electrical engineer, domiciled in the Adjam-Djoum district, returned from the Nativity Mass on December 25, in the company of his whole family at around 00:35 am. "Once he arrived at the Total Station of the city where there was a mixed patrol of gendarmes and deputy to the sub-prefect of Djoum, he went to the shop to buy a few jars of yogurt for his children," reports the NGO.

When he left the shop, he was blocked by a gendarme who immediately ordered him to enter his vehicle to be taken to the gendarmerie premises. Without any document or title of justice, Mr. Richard Patrick Lima Eone, marked his refusal to enter the said vehicle, after having requisitioned the services of a motorcycle driver to accompany his children home. It was then that "the gendarme immediately appealed to his 04 colleagues who threw themselves on him like a swarm of bees and began to beat him violently using their ranger shoes under the effective supervision of the Commander of the Djoum brigade as illustrated by the video taken on the scene", we learn.

The victim, who was bleeding profusely, was taken manu militari to the gendarmerie premises and thrown into a cell. "It was only with the intervention of the Public Prosecutor at the district courts of Djoum that he was released at around 3 p.m. and taken to the hospital of the district of Djoum where he is in intensive care at the time of the present writings."

According to several testimonies, collected by the non-governmental organization, The Sieur Richard Patrick Lima Eone owed his opponent a sum of 25,000 (Twenty-five thousand) FCFA that he had committed to pay on December 15, 2021 had it not been for several cases of diseases registered in his family.

Jordan Z.