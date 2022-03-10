Teachers' strike: new measures instructed by Paul Biya

In a letter signed on 9 March by the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic and addressed to the Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office, Paul Biya instructs new measures relating to teachers' demands.

After ordering the disbursement of 2.7 billion FCFA to settle a debt owed to teachers, Paul Biya is taking decisions to solve the problem of Cameroonian teachers on strike since February 21. Thus, the Head of State asks the Minister of Finance to proceed "to the payment from March 2022, of the monthly salary supplement to be paid to teachers (holders or not of the integration decree) who currently receive only 2/3 of their salary, the non-housing allowance due to teachers who do not receive it.", one reads in the correspondence.

In addition, the President of the Republic calls on the Minfi to "clear from May 2022, and gradually taking into account the anteriority of promotion of reminders relating to the non-housing allowance and the salary supplement due to teachers. To make instalment payments from June 2022, reminders relating to the advancement and reclassification of teachers."

On the administrative level, Paul Biya asks the Minister of the Civil Service and Administrative Reform to systematize the constitution of the integration files of teachers before the end of their training. In addition, the Head of State asks the ministers in charge of education to continue the dialogue with the teachers' unions with the aim of finding lasting solutions.