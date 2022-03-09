Port of Douala: nearly 5000 homes destroyed in Essengue

The eviction operations of the buildings erected on the port area in Essengue began on March 5.

To date, nearly 5000 houses illegally erected on the port area in Essengue (DOUALA 1st), have already been destroyed. Commercial spaces, private homes and other buildings have been housed. This operation comes after a long process established to be the administration of the Autonomous Port of Douala, the occupants of this site.

To this end, the Sawa traditional leaders of the wouri call on the Autonomous Port of Douala (PAD) to establish social support measures. And call on the evicted to cooperate with the PAD authorities.

The port of Douala intends to undertake work to modernize the bypass and service roads in the downstream area of the public port domain. These include the improvement of internal roads, the optimization of port traffic, the construction of new storage areas and stores.