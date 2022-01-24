Ebaneck Desmond, victim of the stampede at the Stade d'Olembé

Ebaneck Desmond, a magistrate on duty at the 2017-2019 Supreme Court Of Auditors, is among the victims who lost their lives in the stampede at the entrance to the Olembé stadium.

A victory under the background of sadness after this meeting between Cameroon and Comoros. He actually had deaths at the entrance of the Olembé stadium.

The Minister of Health and the Secretary General of CAF were dispatched and toured the hospitals that hosted the victims of today's incident at the Stade Olembé. @DrManaouda Manachi showed them all the compassion of the Presidential Couple. According to him, "everything is done for their free care and optimal support".

The circumstances of the stampede have not yet been elucidated.