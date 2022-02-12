Southwest: Separatists set fire to boarding school

Gunmen calling themselves Ambazonia Restoration Forces (ARF) set fire to the girls' dormitory at Okoyong's Queen of the Rosary College in Mamfé in the southwest.

This is yet another attack by the separatists on the school. A separatist militia called Ambazonia Restoration Forces set fire to an English-speaking boarding school run by the Catholic mission. This is the Queen of the Rosary College of Okoyong in Mamfé in the Southwest. The arsonists returned the girls' dormitory of this school to the ashes on the night of February 10 to 11.

The gunmen also threatened learners not to participate in the February 11 parade to celebrate Cameroon's National Youth Day. On November 24, 2021, a separatist militia attacked a school in Ekondo Titi killing three students and a teacher.