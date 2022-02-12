CAF Cup: Coton Sport faces Al-Masry this Sunday

The Egyptian club Al-Masry will face Coton Sport at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua on February 13 for the 1st group match of the CAF Cup.

The CAN 2021 is over, place at the Confederation Cup. Cameroon's champion club Coton Sport will cross swords against Al-Masry of Egypt on behalf of the first day of Group C. Already yesterday, aboubakar Souleymanou's men carried out a reconnaissance session at the Roumde Adjia stadium. A match that is played at home for the mythical Cameroonian club.

Simultaneously this Sunday, tanzanian club Simba Sports Club will face Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania. Both clubs are part of Group D along with RS Berkane of Morocco and USGN of Niger.

