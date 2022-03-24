Southwest: Governor tries to contain new wave of cholera

At a crisis meeting held in Buea on Wednesday 23 March, the region's health and administrative authorities blamed the outbreak on lack of water and open defecation.

As a result, the governor of the South-West region, Bernard Okalia Bilaï ordered the local authorities of the department of Fako to urgently build latrines.

According to the South-West Regional Health Delegation, a new wave of cholera is currently raging in the region. In 72 hours, more than 400 new cases were recorded, including 12 deaths. The hospitals of Buea, Limbé and Tiko are currently overwhelmed. Due to lack of space, the sick are taken care of on the ground.

In support of containing the disease, the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) has offered medical equipment to health facilities. In addition, the health authorities are intensifying public awareness.

In the opinion of health experts, the population must ensure that they drink running water; Wash your hands before and after meals and when leaving the toilet. In addition, they also invite that all fruits and vegetables be properly washed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

