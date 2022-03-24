OTS movement: 3 teachers summoned for "disturbing public order"

On duty in Ngambè-Tikar in the department of Mbam-et-kim, these teachers were summoned this Wednesday, March 23, 2022 to the gendarmerie of the locality.

According to Brother LeBledParle, these three teachers enlisted in the movement "We have supported too much" were summoned by gendarmes. This subpoena follows a complaint filed by the headmaster of the Lycée de Ngambé Tikar. The striking teachers are accused of "inciting disturbances to public order".

Now in the 5th week of strike, teachers continue to make "dead chalk" in high schools. A movement of peaceful mood in the establishments that seems to displease. Indeed, since the beginning of the grumbling the teachers have resolved to carry out an operation "mouth sewn" despite the intimidation of which they are victims. On several occasions, the headmasters called on "the lords of chalk" to go and demonstrate in the street.

A few weeks before the official exams, Cameroon's education system remains paralyzed. For a return to the classrooms, the OTS movement demands 181 billion FCFA. This sum corresponds according to the collective, the debt of the State to the teachers.

