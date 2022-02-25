Southwest: a separatist general neutralized by the army in Kumba

A separatist fighter operating under the pseudonym General Mombassa was apprehended this morning. The operation was carried out by the army in the city of Kumba, South-West region.

From a military source, General Mombassa terrorized the locality of Kumba and its surroundings. His capture on February 25 will give a little respite to the populations.

An operation carried out by the army on the evening of Tuesday, February 15, 2022 neutralized four separatist generals in the Northwest. The landmark of the secessionists was located precisely in the locality of Alabukam.

https://twitter.com/HonneurFidelite/status/1497160968157155329?t=MmvjUHi_phnjMyKrtTM0Jw&s=19