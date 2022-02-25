Olembé's stampede: the families of the victims received help from Paul Biya

The beneficiaries of the people who died on January 24 in Olembé received this Friday the special support instructed by President Paul Biya.

From speech to deeds. On 23 February, the Head of State instructed the disbursement of 84.7 million CFA francs to the families of the victims of the Olembé tragedy. Today, the governor of the Central Region gave a symbolic envelope of 10 million francs to each family.

Recall that during this stampede, eight people had lost their lives at the entrance of the Olembé stadium during the eighth final of the CAN, the African Cup of Nations football, which opposed Cameroon to the Comoros.