South-West: 44,000 people vaccinated against cholera

The Minister of Public Health (Minsanté), Manaouda Malachie, gave an update on February 24 on the situation of the cholera epidemic in Cameroon during the February Cabinet Council, which was held at the First Ministry.

According to official data from Minsanté, 1,242 cases of cholera are reported across the country. The South-West is the most affected region with 1055 cases for 28 deaths (7 deaths in the other regions). "The situation is more worrying in the South-West region with the health districts of Ekondo-Titi, Mbonge, Mundemba and Bakassi," said Manaouda Malachie.

To counteract the epidemic, Cameroon recently received 204,800 doses of Euvichol vaccines from the NGO Gavi. This number of vaccines is mainly reserved for the South-West region where the cholera epidemic has been raging since October 2021. Since the start of the vaccination campaign on February 18, "We have already vaccinated nearly 44,000 people," the health minister said.